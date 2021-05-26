Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective Gets A PC Release Date

Pixmain and indie studio Darjeeling have revealed a release date for Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective on PC. The super intricate maze of a city with hundreds of mysteries to be solved is probably one of the best-looking games you'll see in a while, as you run around trying to help people out and unlock all the wonders this place has to offer. All while dealing with the main plot as you take the role of dashing young detective Pierre, exploring the intricate hand-drawn world on a mission to track down the elusive villain Mr. X. The game will officially be released on June 22nd, 2021 on Steam, while mobile versions and a Nintendo Switch release will be coming out later this Summer. For now, enjoy the trailer below as it will be out in about a month.

Stop, thief! Mr X has stolen the magical Maze Stone from Opera City's museum, but fear not – Pierre is hot on his trail. The chase will take players through a series of incredibly detailed scenes, each loaded with eccentric characters, animations and intriguing interactions. The chilled and charming game experience features a variety of lovingly hand-crafted locations, where players will be tasked to find their way out of a maze, complete minigames and find hidden objects and clues to progress. Each level of Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is based on a hand-drawn picture by Hirofumi Kamigaki and the Japan-based illustration studio IC4DESIGN, brought to life by the animators at Darjeeling in France. The game is a passion project born from the Darjeeling team's love of the book series, and has already collected awards including the IndieCade 2020 Visual Design award and the Game Connection Asia 2020 Best Quality of Art award.