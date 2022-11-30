Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society Gets A Gameplay Trailer

NIS America revealed a new gameplay trailer this week for their upcoming release of Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society. This trailer goes over some of the mechanics of the game as you get a slightly better idea of what you'll be doing when you command an army of magical puppets to survive within the labyrinth. We got the trailer for you to enjoy down at the bottom with more info on the game, as it is currently slated to be released on February 14th, 2023, for PC, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

"From the creators of Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk comes a new chapter in the dungeon-exploring adventure filled with charm and mystery! Summoned by the magnificent Madame Marta, you are but a wandering spirit awaiting your next command. With the help of Eureka, Madame Marta's assistant, and an army of soul-infused puppets, you are tasked with delving into the depths of a mysterious underground labyrinth teeming with enchanted monsters to unearth the Curios d'art that lie within! Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society offers dungeon-crawling adventures with new quality-of-life improvements and 50 hours of exploration alongside a cast of fully customizable companions to do your bidding. Use a variety of pacts and puppet soldiers to customize a team of up to 40 fighters to dive into the darkness and discover the secrets with the Labyrinth of Galleria…if you dare!

Labyrinth Revived: As the spiritual successor to Labyrinth of Refrain, Labyrinth of Galleria presents a dungeon exploration adventure with new improvements focused on enhancing the gameplay experience!

Dive deep into the depths of the labyrinth to unearth its secrets with over 50 hours of exploration adventure! Customize Your Companions: Build your witch brigade into a tailor-made team using a variety of pacts and puppet soldiers, which can be further customized for maximum battle potential!