Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In March 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $225.44 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $114.50 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $97.63 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $82.70 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $16.57 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $14.28 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $5.81 Gigantic Meteor SR BT15-030: $3.97 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $3.88 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $3.84

This set has had interesting behavior. The top chase card, which is the Pan Xeno SCR, has seen almost no movement since last month. It remains at the top by a long stretch. However, The Wicked Saiyans SCR, which was at one point the third most valuable in the set, had a significant jump of $26. Looking at other cards, we actually have two SRs (Super Rares) maintaining a higher value than all SPRs (Special Rares) in the set. This is a symptom of how playability impacts value rather than collectibility. Both Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR and Turles, All Too Easy SR have slightly gained value since last month.