Lady Dimitrescu Rules Resident Evil Village Gold Edition's Trailer

Capcom dropped a new trailer during San Diego Comic-Con as Lady Dimitrescu takes center stage in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. The team has ramped up the horror a few notches as things have become even more chaotic and undead than before, as the highly anticipated Winters' Expansion DLC is coming to the game. As well as being included in an all-in-one version for those who have yet to own the game. The trailer, which we have for you below, shows more in-game footage for "The Mercenaries Additional Orders," which will introduce new playable characters, more stages, and a ton of improvements to the game. Pre-orders are officially available for the DLC and the Gold Edition today as they will launch simultaneously on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on October 28th, 2022. Just in time for Halloween!

A new ensemble of heroes and villains join Resident Evil Village protagonist Ethan Winters as playable characters in "The Mercenaries Additional Orders." This Winters' Expansion content update for Resident Evil Village enables players to step into the sizable shoes of Alcina Dimitrescu, charge into battle wielding the magnetic powers of Karl Heisenberg, and unleash Chris Redfield's arsenal of weaponry and boulder-boxing fists. Lady Dimitrescu looms large over enemies in this action-packed mode, where she brings her nine-foot stature to bear against any Lycans or other foes unfortunate enough to cross her path. In combat, Lady Dimitrescu builds a Thrill meter by slicing adversaries to ribbons with her razor-sharp talons. This allows her to perform special actions like slamming down hostiles or summoning her daughters.

Meanwhile, Lord Karl Heisenberg possesses his own electrifying powers. Equipped with a massive hammer and the ability to manipulate magnetic currents, Heisenberg can really put a charge into his attacks. The terrifying creations from Heisenberg's factory, Soldat Jets, also join him in the fray – but be mindful not to get caught in the crossfire of their self-destructive assaults. Heisenberg can also trade off movement speed to see what enemies are made of by pulling them in with his magnetic field or put on a show everyone can enjoy by slinging scrap metal, like saw blades, their way.

Chris Redfield also S.T.A.R.S. in "The Mercenaries Additional Orders." The legendary BSAA agent packs a serious straight punch that can not only get him out of situations where he's stuck between a rock and a hard place, but it also builds up his Onslaught gauge in a hurry as well. When Onslaught is active, Chris moves and reloads with lightning speed. Chris can also request support from the Hound Wolf Squad by using his target locator to pinpoint enemy positions and call in support strikes. Alongside the new playable characters, "The Mercenaries Additional Orders" introduces two new stages, the Bloody Village and Bloody River, plus additional improvements to the experience.