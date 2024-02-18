Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider: Drift, lamborghini

Lamborghini & KartRider: Drift Announce New Collaboration

Nexon revealed that they have partnered with Lamborghini to bring their car designs to KartRider: Drift for a limited time.

Nexon revealed a brand new collaboration coming to KartRider: Drift, as Lamborghini will be coming to the racing title for a limited time. Now you can race around in a few different car models, all from the famous luxury car designer, as you have access to the Aventador Ultimae Roadster, Huracán EVO Spyder, and Urus Performante. But you won't have them for long as they will only be in the game through March 13. What's more, the game has added the new RISE content, and quality-of-life updates, which we have some of the notes for you below and more info on their website.

KartRider: Drift – RISE

Each KartRider: Drift racer now has their own unique skills that fit their personality and style. These character skills are available to use in Item mode with two skill types – Active, which allows the player to use an effect at a specific time through a specific activity, and Passive, a skill that is automatically given to the player. Some examples are:

Brodi – Brodi's Boost Zone (Active) – Install a Boost Zone on the track in front of you.

Install a Boost Zone on the track in front of you. Kris – Banana Hack (Active) – Change the held items of all your opponents to bananas.

Change the held items of all your opponents to bananas. Martin – Hydrophile (Passive) – You have a chance to receive your own Water Bomb or Water Fly items when hit by one of these items.

You have a chance to receive your own Water Bomb or Water Fly items when hit by one of these items. Rave – For The Fans (Passive) – Become invincible for a few seconds after being hit by certain items.

A new Kart tuning system for Speed Mode lets gamers adjust their Karts. Players can upgrade their Karts through the Proficiency System, and upgrading their Karts can unlock new abilities. All Karts have the same default speed and acceleration with a choice of six basic tuning options:

Booster Acceleration

Drift Acceleration

Boost Duration

Boost Charge Amount

Long Slide Drift Sustainability

Maintain Boost after Wall Collision Boost

Players can get the element of surprise with new Racing Boxes available from the Item shop, the Racing Pass, as in-game rewards and via community events. Upon opening a box, players will get a surprise item. If they receive an item they already own from a Racing Box, it will convert to the new Mileage currency where players can convert Mileage to exchange for Mileage-only items from the Item shop. RISE also welcomes a new and improved racing pass where Trophies can be earned in exchange for items. Upon completion of the pass, players can exchange Trophies for an exclusive Racing Box that contains items from all previous racing passes. Both Regular and Premium passes are available, updating monthly with missions everyone can complete.

