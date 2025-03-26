Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: LAN Party, LAN Party Technologies

LAN Party Reveals New Details About What The Game Actually Is

Developers for the upcoming game LAN Party have released new details about the title, as we have a better idea of what its supposed to be

Article Summary LAN Party announced as a free, social game room app integrating The Sims and Discord vibes on Steam.

Customize digital rooms with virtual furniture, stream gameplay, and engage in interactive spaces.

Invite up to six friends to your room for shared gaming or spectating, enhancing multiplayer fun.

AI tools for unique asset creation, plus 3D avatars and emotes for a personalized experience.

Indie game developer and publisher LAN Party Technologies has revealed new details about their upcoming title, which is also called LAN Party. The team described the game as "The Sims meets Discord" as it will serve as a free virtual game room and social communication app for Steam. So basically, if you want a more playful place to organize games, this is it. However, it doesn't really address the fact that if you're already using the Steam platform to play this, it kinda kills a lot of other Steam games being an option to play together. We have more info below, as it will launch on May 1.

LAN Party

LAN Party allows users to build and personalize their own game rooms, interact with friends, and share live gameplay experiences—all within an immersive, interactive space. Whether recreating the nostalgic feel of a classic LAN party or designing a unique digital hangout, gamers can customize their rooms with virtual furniture, posters, and decorations, creating the perfect setting for gaming with friends. With seamless Steam integration, inviting friends into a LAN Party room is effortless. Users can stream their gameplay or media directly into their virtual spaces, allowing friends to watch and interact in real-time. Whether playing the same game together or spectating multiple streams, LAN Party offers a social gaming experience unlike any other.

Customizable Game Rooms: Design and personalize your virtual gaming space with digital furniture, wall art, and interactive elements.

Integrated Streaming: Stream games, YouTube videos, and desktop applications directly into your LAN Party room for shared viewing.

3D Avatars and Emotes: Import your own 3D avatar or choose from a diverse selection in the marketplace. Express yourself with custom emotes and animations.

AI-Powered Asset Creation: Generate unique digital assets for your game room using an intuitive AI model generator.

Multiplayer Connectivity: Host up to six friends in a single virtual space, fostering a close-knit and immersive gaming experience.

