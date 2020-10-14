Larian Studios Shares First Insights Of Baldur's Gate 3's Early Access

Larian Studios decided to share some of their findings from the Early Access of Baldur's Gate 3, and there are some interesting facts. First off, the demand for the game was so high there was a blackout at one point trying to get the game, so that was promising for the devs. This included those using the Larian launcher, which continually slowed down the first day it was available. But some of the more interesting facts, which we have for you below along with a heatmap, show where party members have died the most. Including a surprising number of Owlbear deaths. You can read more about what they're also doing to fix the game from this testing period with the latest patch notes here.

The first heatmap from Baldur's Gate 3 shows areas where players are dying, which will be presented again at the end of Larian's early access campaign to show how the feedback process drives intelligent iteration. Digging deeper, Larian also today announced a number of interesting statistics on the topic of death: There's a huge spike in deaths around the area where you first meet Gale, suggesting some players don't necessarily like it when a smug wizard appears out of a rock. This is traditionally a non-combat encounter, but of course in Baldur's Gate 3, players can enter into combat with whomever they wish at almost any moment. This suggests that players are actively engaging in combat with Gale. Is it something he said?

On the topic of Gale, he has died a total of 333,757 times.

Gale has a party-member kill-rate four times higher than any NPC in the game.

Shadowheart is the only companion to die more than the player character (poor Shadowheart).

The Owlbear Cub has killed 5,717 players.

Exactly 4,000 people died as a result of interrupting the intimate moments of Ogres and Bugbears.

If you died at the crash site in your encounter with the fallen Mind Flayer, don't fret; you share company with 3,753 others.