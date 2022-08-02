Last Oasis Launches Season 5 "LOverhaul" Content Today

Indie developer and publisher Donkey Crew has launched Season 5 of Last Oasis into the game today with a ton of new content. The season has been dubbed "LOverhaul" and adds a number of overhauled changes to the game as you'll see PvE gameplay added to the mix, which will be more of a strategic build to the game. You'll have to deal with either working solo or in a group as long battles and giant monsters will be coming your way. There will also be a number of solo gameplay elements added to the mix that will enhance that side of thing. We have a quote from the team and more details below of what you can find this season.

"The Season 5 'LOverhaul' update was designed to attract new and returning players through the introduction of PvE-focused maps and gameplay that is both welcoming and offers a more cooperative way to progress," says Donkey Crew's Creative Director and Last Oasis Project Lead, Florian Hoffreither. "Whether their journey is solo-focused or players decide to team-up with friends, we've overhauled the gameplay loop to provide new and thrilling moments centered around exploration, crafting, and monster hunting that offers something for every playstyle in the oasis." PvE Maps: Nomads can play at their own pace solo or with a small group of friends. Higher tier PvE maps will offer higher risk, but, also, better rewards.

Nomads can play at their own pace solo or with a small group of friends. Higher tier PvE maps will offer higher risk, but, also, better rewards. Giant Monsters: Experience colossal monster challenges and earn new technology and resources by taking down enormous boss-type creatures. Many of them have also been tamed by Rupus and have siege weapons attached to them on wooden platforms for the ultimate challenge.

Experience colossal monster challenges and earn new technology and resources by taking down enormous boss-type creatures. Many of them have also been tamed by Rupus and have siege weapons attached to them on wooden platforms for the ultimate challenge. New Siege Weapon Types: Players now have access to a variety of new weapons to use in both PvE and PvP, including Stingers, Rokkers, and many more. All of them can be controlled by the Walker driver.

Players now have access to a variety of new weapons to use in both PvE and PvP, including Stingers, Rokkers, and many more. All of them can be controlled by the Walker driver. Automatons and Remote Weapons: Solo players can rely on independent technology to wipe out foes while they worry about steering their walker in the right direction. No clan? No problem!

Solo players can rely on independent technology to wipe out foes while they worry about steering their walker in the right direction. No clan? No problem! Schematics: Schematics allow players to craft or build specific items or structures with ease, thus completely transforming progression and the player-run economy.

Schematics allow players to craft or build specific items or structures with ease, thus completely transforming progression and the player-run economy. Completely Overhauled Travel System: Leave your base behind more frequently in search of unique resources found across Last Oasis' massive world map. Pick your adventuring destination and return home with massive loot!

Leave your base behind more frequently in search of unique resources found across Last Oasis' massive world map. Pick your adventuring destination and return home with massive loot! Smarter Creatures: All creatures have unique patterns of behavior, attacks, and other features. Players can fight them both on Walkers and on the ground, depending on size and temperament.

All creatures have unique patterns of behavior, attacks, and other features. Players can fight them both on Walkers and on the ground, depending on size and temperament. New Rupu Types and Overhauled Rupu Camps: Fortified enemy Rupu camps will require careful planning and preparation to raid. Those with manned Rupu weapons will also need a strong Walker to survive.