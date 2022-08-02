Last Oasis Launches Season 5 "LOverhaul" Content Today
Indie developer and publisher Donkey Crew has launched Season 5 of Last Oasis into the game today with a ton of new content. The season has been dubbed "LOverhaul" and adds a number of overhauled changes to the game as you'll see PvE gameplay added to the mix, which will be more of a strategic build to the game. You'll have to deal with either working solo or in a group as long battles and giant monsters will be coming your way. There will also be a number of solo gameplay elements added to the mix that will enhance that side of thing. We have a quote from the team and more details below of what you can find this season.
"The Season 5 'LOverhaul' update was designed to attract new and returning players through the introduction of PvE-focused maps and gameplay that is both welcoming and offers a more cooperative way to progress," says Donkey Crew's Creative Director and Last Oasis Project Lead, Florian Hoffreither. "Whether their journey is solo-focused or players decide to team-up with friends, we've overhauled the gameplay loop to provide new and thrilling moments centered around exploration, crafting, and monster hunting that offers something for every playstyle in the oasis."
- PvE Maps: Nomads can play at their own pace solo or with a small group of friends. Higher tier PvE maps will offer higher risk, but, also, better rewards.
- Giant Monsters: Experience colossal monster challenges and earn new technology and resources by taking down enormous boss-type creatures. Many of them have also been tamed by Rupus and have siege weapons attached to them on wooden platforms for the ultimate challenge.
- New Siege Weapon Types: Players now have access to a variety of new weapons to use in both PvE and PvP, including Stingers, Rokkers, and many more. All of them can be controlled by the Walker driver.
- Automatons and Remote Weapons: Solo players can rely on independent technology to wipe out foes while they worry about steering their walker in the right direction. No clan? No problem!
- Schematics: Schematics allow players to craft or build specific items or structures with ease, thus completely transforming progression and the player-run economy.
- Completely Overhauled Travel System: Leave your base behind more frequently in search of unique resources found across Last Oasis' massive world map. Pick your adventuring destination and return home with massive loot!
- Smarter Creatures: All creatures have unique patterns of behavior, attacks, and other features. Players can fight them both on Walkers and on the ground, depending on size and temperament.
- New Rupu Types and Overhauled Rupu Camps: Fortified enemy Rupu camps will require careful planning and preparation to raid. Those with manned Rupu weapons will also need a strong Walker to survive.