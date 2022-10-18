Latest I See Red Trailer Reveals The Game's Bosses

Gameforge and developer Whiteboard Games released a brand new trailer this morning for I See Red, showing off the game's bosses. The trailer for this isn't that long, you get about 40 seconds worth of shots. But they show off some impressive feats as these people are out to take you down quickly. You're going to have to be on your toes and quick to make decisions in the upcoming indie, twin-stick, roguelite shooter, which is still currently set to be released on October 24th. Enjoy the trailer and info below provided by the devs.

Viktor Ivanov

Viktor Ivanov is the first fierce opponent who'll feel your wrath in I See Red. To achieve his goals, this former space military commander will draw on contacts he's got with former officers and business partners to acquire assets like weapons and Printing Matter. This mysterious man is the reason you experienced so much anguish, and it's time you returned the favor. Armed with a highly customizable minigun, complete with a laser, grenades, and two chainsaws built into it, Viktor is prepared to inflict as much pain as he possibly can. All of the additions to this experimental weapon come at a cost, though, as its weight slows him down significantly. Keep an eye on the dispensers in the area when you face him. This way, you can prevent him from refilling his grenades when he runs out!

Commanding Sister

The Sisters do the Empire's dirty work in I See Red, and the Commanding Sister is their queen. She leads a group of assassins made up of forgotten and abandoned little girls, giving them a home, a sense of purpose, and a desire to kill to survive. As you'd expect from an elite assassin, the Commanding Sister relies on misdirection and deception to achieve her goals. With her holograms, you'll never know where your true target lies! Her energy containers can create dangerous laser fields or explode to drive you away, while her energy spheres litter the battlefield with electricity. Make sure to neutralize these obstacles to give yourself time to heal and replenish your supplies.

Mother & Father

Every alien you defeat in I See Red comes from a single source: Mother and Father. Once you reach them, you won't just be dealing with the parents, but also their children, which they spawn to fight by their side. The entire room the Mother and Father lives in is your enemy. It never stops reproducing throughout the fight, continually generating eggs that hatch into creatures like Brute Aliens, Toxic Aliens, and Hunter Aliens. Worse yet, as you show how much of a threat you are, Mother and Father's bones will pierce the floor like spikes, aiming to impale you and spew toxic fluids that will pool around you.

What Remains of Viktor Ivanov

What Remains of Viktor Ivanov is the physical manifestation of how the best intentions can go horribly wrong. The result is more machine than man—and your deadliest and most mysterious foe yet.