Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anima Squad

League Of Legends Launches New Summer Anima Squad Event

Riot Games as a new event in League Of Legends right now, as you can play the new Anima Squad event for a limited time.

Article Summary League Of Legends' Anima Squad event runs until August 19 with PvE mode.

New skins include Battle Dove Seraphine and Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi.

Swarm | Operation: Swarm lets players fight waves of Primordians.

Earn gold and Power Ups to permanently boost Anima Squad members.

Riot Games launched a brand new Summer event in League Of Legends this past week, as players can jump into the new Anima Squad event. The event is currently live and will run all the way until August 19, in which players are thrown into an alternate universe where cybernetic, animal-themed warriors are the last hope for humanity's survival against the Primordian forces. The story is told through an all-new PvE game mode, Swarm | Operation: Swarm. We have the details on the event and skins below, and the latest trailer for it above.

League Of Legends – Anima Squad

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad is a deeply replayable, bullet heaven survivor PvE game mode set within the world of Anima Squad. Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad parties of up to four players to battle waves upon waves of Primordian forces. Win or lose, each run will help players become stronger the next time they hit the battlefield. Players can grab up to three of their friends and choose from a roster of elite Anima Squad members and fight together as humanity's last hope against the Primordians. With a WASD control scheme, players will run around in a brand new map of Final City, mowing down enemies, completing missions, and surviving as long as they possibly can.

As the battle unfolds, players can unlock and upgrade powerful weapons and new Anima Squad members to help defeat the swarms of enemies coming to take over and mix up their strategy. Players can work to permanently strengthen themselves, match over match, by purchasing Power Ups with gold earned in each game. These Power Ups grant permanent buffs to give the team an edge in future field operations, so players can progress further and further in each match.

From the rising seas, ancient life emerges. Primordians–the planet's white blood cells–harbingers of the next evolution event. Their prime directive: extinguish humanity. The Primordian threat has pushed civilization to the brink. For years, tribes of survivors hid in the darkness, resigned to annihilation. Out of the ashes of our world, Final City was born and Anima Squad, Final City's elite task force of superpowered warriors armed with re-engineered Primordian technology, leads the dawn of a new human resistance, fighting for organic life.

Skins

From the youthful commander, Battle Dove Seraphine, to the monstrous Primordian Aatrox, a series of new skins is arriving with the event, expanding the Anima Squad universe with offerings for several characters. The following skins are available now:

Battle Dove Seraphine (Legendary)

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi (Prestige)

Cyber Cat Yuumi

Battle Bunny Aurora

Battle Bat Xayah

Primordian Rek'Sai

Primordian Bel'Veth

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant)

Players can look forward to a second round of Anima Squad skins dropping during the next patch, midway through the event:

Primordian Aatrox (Legendary)

Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige)

Battle Lion Leona

Battle Wolf Yasuo

Primordian Briar

Battle Bear Illaoi

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!