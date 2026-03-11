Posted in: Games, MapleStory, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Global MapleStory Classic World, MapleStory

Global MapleStory Classic World Has Opened Closed Beta Sign-Ups

Nexon has started signing players up for the next Closed-Beta Test for Global MapleStory Classic World happening this April

Article Summary Global MapleStory Classic World opens Closed Beta sign-ups for April 16-23 playtest.

Sign up with a Nexon account by April 7, 2026 for a shot at early beta access.

Maple Con LA and PC Cafe event players get guaranteed & early entry to the Closed Beta.

Selected beta testers will receive invites via Nexon email to download the client.

Nexon has opened sign-ups for the next Closed Beta test for their upcoming game, Global MapleStory Classic World. This will be the first chance players get to try the title, as the test will run from April 16-23, providing a small piece of the game for them to run around and try everything they can, while the team takes notes to improve it. We have more details and a trailer here as you can sign up using this link until April 7, 2026.

Global MapleStory Classic World – Closed Beta Test

Following the success of the January and February Global MapleStory Classic World LA in-person event, where over 1,900 players took part in the first public playtest, the team has incorporated meaningful community feedback into the latest build. Fans can get an inside look at the journey to the Closed Online Test in the newly released development recap video, which highlights memorable moments, player reactions and key insights from all Global MapleStory Classic World events so far. From exclusive playtests to major in-person events such as MapleCon LA, this collective feedback has helped shape features, fine-tune gameplay and ensure the Global MapleStory Classic World experience captures the nostalgia and excitement that longtime fans know and love.

Eligibility: Open to all players with new or existing Nexon Accounts in regions currently supported by Global MapleStory.

Open to all players with new or existing Nexon Accounts in regions currently supported by Global MapleStory. Guaranteed & Early Access Entry: To honor our community's early support, players who participated in last year's Maple Con LA playtest or the Los Angeles PC Cafe event are guaranteed a spot in this Closed Online Test, and will have early access to the build, alongside other qualifying players from our past in-person tests.

To honor our community's early support, players who participated in last year's Maple Con LA playtest or the Los Angeles PC Cafe event are guaranteed a spot in this Closed Online Test, and will have early access to the build, alongside other qualifying players from our past in-person tests. Selection Process: New applicants will be chosen via random selection to fill the remaining slots.

New applicants will be chosen via random selection to fill the remaining slots. Notification: Selected players will be contacted via their registered Nexon email with instructions on how to download the client.

