League Of Legends: Wild Rift Releases Patch 3.3 Today

Riot Games has released a massive new update for League Of Legends: Wild Rift as players can now download Patch 3.3 today. The patch is being called "Shining Bright" and comes with a host of additions including a few new champions, a beefy update to Ranked & Elemental Rift, as well as new events that you can jump in on in the weeks ahead.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift – New Champions

Kassadin, the Void Walker, emerges from the wastelands of Icathia into this patch. Kassadin is a melee mid laner who scales powerfully into the late game.

Samira, the Desert Rose, is here to amp up your style in the Dragon Lane. With a mix of melee and ranged attacks, Samira is for players who want to take risks: and look good while doing it.

Sion, the Undead Juggernaut, rises once more. If you've got an ax to grind in the Baron Lane, try out this unstoppable force and lay waste to the Rift.

Elemental Rift

In the Shining Bright patch, Elemental Rift will officially become the default map for all game modes on Summoners' Rift. Adapted from the same features in League Of Legends, Wild Rift's Elemental Rift takes full advantage of the Infernal, Ocean, and Mountain drakes. Every game, the terrain of the map will change to match one of the elements. This version of Elemental Rift satisfies a lot of the team's goals around player agency and reduced stress around the early game, but there's still plenty to explore and players can expect additional tune-ups and changes in future releases.

New Enchantments

This patch, players will have more flexibility with their Enchantment. We're introducing active item swapping, so you can use the shop to change to a different active without selling your boots. This costs a bit of gold and puts your active on a short cooldown. With that, here are some of the new Enchantments coming to 3.3.

Use Repulsor Enchant to knock back enemies in a small area around you. If you're a marksman trying to survive enemy assassins, it's a great pick for self-peel.

Magnetron Enchant is for champions who want to stick by their carry. When activated, you'll dash to an ally and taunt a nearby enemy.

Quicksilver Enchant is getting an update. Now, it grants a brief window of immunity to crowd control, plus a bit of tenacity and slow resistance.

We're also making a change to Gargoyle Enchant. Instead of boosting your maximum HP, you'll gain a shield that decays over a short period of time. Its value will be larger if there are three or more enemies nearby.

With all these changes, we'll be removing Shadows Enchant. This upgrade had consistently low satisfaction and is rarely purchased, so these spooky ghosts will be disappearing to make way for other actives.

Ranked Updates

In League Of Legends: Wild Rift Season 6, we'll be introducing Legendary Ranked, a solo-only, point-based queue. Players who are Diamond and above will unlock it, and they can jump in to earn points and advance through 6 tiers.

For players who hit the Legend tier, individual player rankings will update in real time, so they can really see how they're matching up against others. Legendary Ranked Queue players can unlock exclusive goodies and an extra skin augment to show off their climb.

Legendary Ranked will have the same season cycle as the Ranked system, but it won't be immediately enabled at the start of Season 6. We want to ensure that the pool of players is large enough for a healthy matchmaking experience, so it'll kick off slightly later in the season.

The queue will only be available at certain hours to ensure that you'll be able to find matches during those times. By restricting the queue to when a larger number of players are looking to compete, our matchmaking system will get you into games more consistently.

Regardless of which Ranked Queue you're in, get excited in Season 6 for Glorious Crimson Fiora. Play Ranked to collect her from the Season Rewards tab.

Wild Pass: Stargazer Karma graces us from the cosmos in this Wild Pass. May the constellations guide you in your journey to level 50.

Events

In an ordinary high school, something extraordinary awaits. Shine bright, and answer the call of fate: Star Guardian is coming to League Of Legends: Wild Rift. Play to earn Star Candies and collect unique rewards. You'll also see the Redeemed Star Guardian event pass, with missions to complete for event tokens. You can pick up extra tokens directly from the store. Trade them in for different rewards, including Redeemed Xayah and Rakan.

Skins