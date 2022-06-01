Legend Of Mana's Elazul & Lady Blackpearl Arrive In Echoes Of Mana

Square Enix revealed a brand new update for Echoes Of Mana today as a few characters from Legend Of Mana make their way into the game. As the game has officially surpassed being downloaded 1.5 million times since launch, the team is marking the occasion with some awesome new content for longtime fans of the franchise. This update, which is live today, has added a bunch of new content including a new scenario event called "Searching for Lost Luster". That event features a new ally in Elazul from Legend Of Mana which should be a great treat for players. The update also gives you a chance to obtain the popular Lady Blackpearl from Legend of Mana as well through the "Searching for Lost Luster Harvest" summons. You can read more about the update below.

New Scenario Event "Searching for Lost Luster" – Available now until June 30, players can clear the event quests to collect event points (EP and High-Level EP) that can be traded for grand rewards at the EP Trader. Additionally, players can receive 3★ Ally Elazul (Young Jumi Knight Ver.) from "Legend of Mana" and 3★ memory gem "Show of Faith."

– Available now until June 30, players can clear the event quests to collect event points (EP and High-Level EP) that can be traded for grand rewards at the EP Trader. Additionally, players can receive 3★ Ally Elazul (Young Jumi Knight Ver.) from "Legend of Mana" and 3★ memory gem "Show of Faith." Chapter 6: In a Patchworked World Main Quest Now Available – The adventure continues with a journey through the most peculiar echo yet with the release of Chapter 6's story. Players will continue their search for the Mana Sword and explore a new echo, only to be guided by the unfamiliar voices of two young girls. When wandering deeper into this mysterious place, players will encounter Elazul from Legend of Mana and Keldric from Dawn of Mana.

– The adventure continues with a journey through the most peculiar echo yet with the release of Chapter 6's story. Players will continue their search for the Mana Sword and explore a new echo, only to be guided by the unfamiliar voices of two young girls. When wandering deeper into this mysterious place, players will encounter Elazul from Legend of Mana and Keldric from Dawn of Mana. "Searching for Lost Luster Harvest" Summons – Now through June 30, this summons features the 4★ ally Lady Blackpearl (Jumi's Finest Ver.) from Legend of Mana, 4★ ally Hawkeye (Pride of Thieves Ver.) from Trials of Mana, and 4★ memory gem "Chasing the Light."