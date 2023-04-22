The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 29: Reverse Holo Energy Pokémon TCG brought back Reverse Holo Energy cards this January with the release of Crown Zenith, the lastest special expansion.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at an interesting quirk of this set when it comes to its Energy Cards.

As we showcased yesterday, Crown Zenith features textured Energy Cards as special hits that seem equivalent to Full Arts. These are cards that generally only appear in Japanese sets, so their inclusion in Crown Zenith was of note. However, Crown Zenith follows through on a trend that we have seen with English-language special sets before. It features Reverse Holo Energy cards as well. Normal main series sets only let Common, Uncommon, and Rare cards feature as Reverse Holos, but special sets, now including Crown Zenith, allow Reverse Holo Energies to be pulled. That means that opening a pack of Crown Zenith could yield a standard Energy, Reverse Holo Energy, AND a textured Energy.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.