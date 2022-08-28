Bloody Hell Hotel Announced For PC Sometime In 2023

Indie developer Unfold Games and publisher Feardemic have revealed their next title as you're getting a spooky management game in Bloody Hell Hotel. The game primarily revolves around you taking a haunted mansion and turning it into a successful hotel, all while running different aspects of the place for the guests who may or may not survive the night. Use your powers to get around the place and fix it up, attend to guests who stay, help get the place up to shape with a staff ready to help, make food, carry luggage, ward off evil trying to take over the place so you can't make a buck, and more. The game will be coming out sometime next year, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

In Bloody Hell Hotel, you embody a vampire. You wake up from a coma that has lasted for centuries, only to find your once-grand estate is now in ruins. It's time to turn it into a prosperous hotel! It's no easy task, though, as times are tough and resources are scarce. There are shortages of food, supplies, and workforce. Being a blood-thirsty monster doesn't help with customer satisfaction either. Luckily, underneath the estate lies a crypt and a system of caves. By foraging, farming, crafting, and fighting your way through the monster-infested dungeons, you'll find the resources you need to restore greatness to your mansion and turn it into a thriving hotel business.

Fix broken furniture, clean rooms, hang wallpaper, install appliances, and make your once-grand estate look presentable. Don't forget to use your vampiric powers to speed up the process! Upgrade, decorate, and furnish your hotel. Make it your own! Meet the expectations of even the most demanding guests. Or don't! You're a vampire, after all. Suck your guests' blood to regenerate your powers and use their meat to save money on food. Your guests expect high-quality room service. While ingredients are costly, you can farm, milk the undead cow, collect eggs from zombie chickens, and find wild mushrooms that grow around your hotel. Oh, and when it comes to meat, nobody has to know where it comes from. Follow recipes and prepare even the most extravagant dishes for your guests.

Those dungeons below aren't going to explore themselves. Be careful when stepping into these corridors – you might need a good sword to defeat the monsters that hide in the darkness. Luckily, you can make your weapons from scratch. All you need is a blacksmith's workshop, a set of tools, and a handful of raw materials. Conveniently, they're located right underneath the hotel's lobby. Now that you're armed to the teeth with self-made weapons, you're ready to explore the dungeons. They hide many resources that you will need to unlock countless upgrades to your hotel. Once your hotel grows in size, you will be able to hire employees, your fellow vampires. You might need a cook, a housekeeper, a porter, a receptionist… Whatever task you want to delegate, you can find someone to do it for you. All it takes is good cashflow and a bit of blood to entice them.