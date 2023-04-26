Pokémon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies

Pokémon GO announces May 2023 content including a Mega Raid release for Pinsir & new Shiny releases for Tapu Fini and Shock Drive Genescect.

Published
by
|
Comments

Niantic has announced the new content coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023. This includes a Shiny release for Tapu Fini and Shock Drive Genesect as well as the Mega Raid debut of Pinsir.

Pokémon GO May 2023 Content Update. Credit: Niantic
Pokémon GO May 2023 Content Update. Credit: Niantic

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

  • April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release
  • May 2nd – May 9th: Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release
  • May 9th – May 24th: Tapu Fini with a Shiny release
  • May 24th – June 1st: Regigigas, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny
  • Wednesday, May 10th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny
  • Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny
  • Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny
  • Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

  • April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro
  • May 2nd – May 11th: Mega Scizor
  • May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released
  • May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

  • May 2nd – May 8th, 2023: An Instinctive Hero Event
  • May 6th, 2023: Raid Day, Pokémon not yet announced
  • May 11th – May 17th, 2023: An Valorous Hero Event
  • May 13th, 2023: Elite Raids, Pokémon not yet announced
  • May 21st, 2023: Community Day, Pokémon not yet announced
  • May 22nd – May 28th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

  • May 2nd, 2023: Alolan Geodude with double XP for catching, can be Shiny
  • May 9th, 2023: Ponyta with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny
  • May 16th, 2023: Bellsprout with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny
  • May 23rd, 2023: Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny
  • May 30th, 2023: Houndour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

  • Furfrou, can be Shiny
  • Goomy
  • Parasect
  • Pinsir, can be Shiny
  • Snorlax, can be Shiny
  • Gible, can be Shiny

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.