Pokémon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies

Niantic has announced the new content coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023. This includes a Shiny release for Tapu Fini and Shock Drive Genesect as well as the Mega Raid debut of Pinsir.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

May 2nd – May 8th, 2023: An Instinctive Hero Event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 2nd, 2023: Alolan Geodude with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

