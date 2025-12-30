Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Plaion, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quickshot II, Retro Games Ltd., THEQUICKSHOT II

Legendary '80s Controller The Quickshot II Receives Modern Upgrade

The Quickshot II joystick from the '80s is getting a modernized version in the form of THEQUICKSHOT II, coming out in early 2026

Article Summary The iconic Quickshot II joystick returns as THEQUICKSHOT II, launching in early 2026 with modern upgrades.

Features include USB connectivity, eight buttons, microswitch controls, and an ergonomic design for comfort.

Compatible with most USB systems and classic retro platforms, including new pre-programmed PC games.

The original Quickshot II defined gaming on C64, ZX Spectrum, Amiga, and more during the '80s and '90s.

Those of us who grew up in the '80s and early '90s remember the legendary joystick controller, the Quickshot II. The hulking brute of a controller came with many new features at the time, including additional buttons, a suction cup bottom, and a stick that was better suited for grip control. Now, that item is getting a modernized take as Plaion and Retro Games Ltd. have revealed THEQUICKSHOT II. (Yes, they really spelled it that way.) This one is made like the mini consoles we've seen in the past decade, with pre-programmed PC games included with a USB hookup to play on any PC. We have more info below as it will be released on January 30, 2026, going for $40.

THEQUICKSHOT II

For millions of players in the 1980s and early 1990s, the Quickshot II wasn't just a controller; it was the controller. Its flight-stick profile and signature red trigger made it a ubiquitous presence across the most important gaming platforms of the time. Decades later, it remains instantly recognizable and deeply nostalgic for retro fans worldwide.

THEQUICKSHOT II stays true to the heritage-defining feel of the original while enhancing it with modern reliability, plug-and-play USB connectivity, and refined ergonomics. Key features include:

Eight action and feature buttons, including two fire buttons and six function buttons for full game-pad functionality

Floating ball-joint design enabling smooth, precise eight-way circular movement

All-microswitch (an RGL innovation) construction for every directional input and fire button, ensuring accuracy and responsiveness

Auto-fire switch for rapid-fire high-score attempts; this feature was key to the success of the original Quickshot II

Ergonomic grip designed for extended comfort during long gaming sessions

Stabilizing suction cups for confident single-handed control on flat surfaces

Compatible with all Retro Games Ltd.'s machines, and with most USB-based computer systems and retro gaming platforms

Generous 1.8m USB-A cable, ideal for contemporary gaming setups

The Quickshot II became a cultural touchstone because it wasn't tied to just one machine. It helped define the gaming experience across nearly every major home computer platform of its time. On the C64, the Quickshot II was everywhere. Its responsive trigger and arcade-like feel made it the controller of choice for classics such as Summer Games, International Karate, Impossible Mission, Uridium, and thousands more. For many players, the Quickshot II was the Commodore experience.

In addition, ZX Spectrum owners gravitated toward the Quickshot II as a premium, more durable alternative to the basic sticks of the day. For beloved titles like Jet Set Willy and Saboteur, it offered the precision that Spectrum gaming demanded. The joystick's legacy is further enhanced by its importance to yet more systems from the 1980s and 1990s. These include the Amstrad CPC, the Atari ST, and the Commodore Amiga. As Amiga games grew more ambitious with richer action, sharper controls, and greater precision, the Quickshot II's build quality and ergonomics made it a mainstay on Amiga desks everywhere, further cementing its iconic status. Across all these platforms, the Quickshot II wasn't just popular, it was defining. It shaped how an entire generation learned to play.

