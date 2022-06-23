Giveaway: Cookie Run: Kingdom & Honey & Butter Collab Gift

Would you like to snag a special gift from Cookie Run: Kingdom from their latest collab? All you need is a Twitter account to take part. The company is partnering with the popular macaroon bakery Honey & Butter for a special event in Los Angeles, which you can read more about below if you happen to be in the area. If you're not, they're offering up a special giveaway as you can win a set of pins and stickers commemorating the event. Beyond this contest, these are only available this Saturday, so you're getting a small exclusive without being there. How do you win them? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCMacaroon. You have until Sunday, June 26th at 11am PT to do so.

Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2022, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Cookie Run: Kingdom and the popular Los Angeles macaron shop, Honey & Butter, have partnered to create exclusive edition macarons and enamel pins inspired by the game. These special treats will only be available Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 AM while supplies last. Honey & Butter created eight unique designs for the characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom. Celebrating this collaboration, complimentary stickers, in-game coupon codes, and limited edition postcards will be gifted to attendees who make purchases. Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in a meet and greet with Cookie Run's beloved leader, Gingerbread. Honey & Butter will hand out wristbands during the morning of the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Please ensure that your entire party is present when wristbands are being passed out.

Attendees are able to line up starting at 6:00 am per Irvine Spectrum Center policy. Security *may* remove customers who lined up earlier than 6 am (this has happened before). Honey & Butter advises customers to not line up before 6 am.