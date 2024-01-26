Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Monkey Palace, The Lego Group

LEGO & Asmodee Come Together For Monkey Palace Board Game

There's a new board game on the way from Asmodee, as they teamed with The LEGO Group to create Monkey Palace, coming this October.

Article Summary New team-up: Asmodee and The LEGO Group announce Monkey Palace board game.

Game design by David Gordon and Tin Aung Myaing, featuring strategy and collaboration.

Monkey Palace reveal set for Nuremberg Toy Fair, with an October 3rd release date.

LEGO uniqueness: Players build a different LEGO palace in every game, promoting creativity.

Asmodee announced they have come together with The LEGO Group to make a new board game, which they are calling Monkey Palace. The game was created by game designers David Gordon and TAM (Tin Aung Myaing), as they have created an all-ages jungle-themed game comprised of light strategy, collaborative elements, and competitive gameplay mechanics for 2-4 players. The game is scheduled to be revealed during the Nuremberg Toy Fair on January 30, and will eventually be available for purchase on October 3 at Spiel Essen and select retailers. We have more info and quotes from the announcement below.

Monkey Palace

Players must strategically work together to construct the Monkey Palace while competing for the highest brick income and points, all under the watchful gaze of the Monkey. The palace gradually takes form, resulting in an impressive construction using LEGO elements that players can proudly display at home. The iconic LEGO System in Play means that each time the board game is played, the building experience and final construction are totally unique and different.

Birgitte Bülow, industry veteran and leading the LEGO board game creation team at Asmodee, said: "We're thrilled to take all LEGO and board game fans on this gaming journey, combining the LEGO Group's timeless creativity with our passion and expertise in board games. Utilizing the endless possibilities of LEGO bricks was pivotal in designing this game. We believe Monkey Palace offers an extraordinary gameplay experience, blending competition and collaboration for board game enthusiasts worldwide."

Jaume Fabregat, Board Games Lead, LEGO Publishing, said, "At the LEGO Group, we're committed to inspiring the builders of tomorrow, which is why we're so delighted to reveal Monkey Palace in collaboration with Asmodee. The game challenges kids and adults alike to use LEGO elements to build, unbuild and rebuild their palaces, creating a fun play experience where no two games are the same. This latest collaboration allows us to bring even more creative and innovative ways to play."

