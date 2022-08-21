LEGO Bricktales Will Be Released Sometime In Q4 2022

Thunderful and The LEGO Group announced that they kinda have a release window for LEGO Bricktales as it will be set for Q4 2022. Originally revealed back in March, we haven't heard a ton about the game since it was originally announced. Which is odd because it looked like they were well on their way to releasing it sooner than later, but it's just been silence. Now we know we'll be getting the game before year's end across PC and all three major consoles, most likely just before the holidays. With the news, we got a whole new trailer you can enjoy below.

In LEGO Bricktales, journey across five different LEGO themed biomes and use an intuitive new brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. From purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, LEGO Bricktales offers a host of challenges and quests to test your imagination and building skills. Through the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands, you'll be treated to delightful environments packed full of secrets, challenges and fun characters.

In each diorama, there are LEGO Minifigures who need your help, as well as the opportunity to unlock new skills for your good deeds. While exploring these colorful environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks – it's up to you to figure out a unique build that will work. Whether you're being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you're being offered is up to you!