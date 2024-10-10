Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Adds Split-Screen & Halloween Content

Epic Games has a number of new additions for LEGO Fortnite, as Split-Screen arrives along with a number of new Halloween items

Article Summary LEGO Fortnite introduces Split-Screen for shared gaming fun, launching October 11.

Unlock Halloween thrills with the new Brick or Treat LEGO Pass for in-game rewards.

Explore eerie designs with the Premium Reward Track, featuring exclusive rewards.

Dive into Disney's Halloween Town in LEGO Fortnite with themed bundles.

Starting tomorrow, October 11, Epic Games will have a new update for LEGO Fortnite that finally adds Split-Screen features, as well as Halloween additions. After constantly being asked for and talked about, the feature is finally here for two players to share the same screen and get things done while also seeing their own character off to the side. Meanwhile, the team revealed more Halloween content to be added to the game, as we have most of the info for you here, and it is also set to drop tomorrow morning.

LEGO Fortnite – Halloween Additions

Brick or Treat LEGO Pass

Making a ghoulish game room? Maybe a place to rest in pieces? With the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass, unlock in-game rewards to make your creepiest creation dreams come true! If you're feeling the chill of inspiration, learn how the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass works:

After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation. Here you'll see the LEGO Pass and a button to view Quests. These Quests are about celebrating the "trick or treat" season in your world! Complete them to earn Studs. The more Studs you collect, the further you'll progress in the LEGO Pass! Unlock in-game rewards from the free reward track as you progress. If you want, you can also unlock in-game rewards from the purchasable Premium Reward Track.

You'll find ten Decor Bundles in the free reward track, as well as The Dump on Old Durrr Drive Build as the final reward. Give it a bit of TLC, and it'll soon feel like home! Looking for even more spine-tingling swag? The Premium Reward Track costs 1,400 V-Bucks and has 11 extra rewards you can unlock alongside the free reward track. You don't need to complete extra Quests to get these rewards, so don't get scared when you unlock more for doing the same amount of stuff!

Frankie's Laboratory and the Countess of Repose are just two of the eight Decor Bundles you can unlock in this reward track. There are also three Builds, including The Ruin of Rue Royale as the final reward! It's haunted… but spacious. After upgrading to the Premium Reward Track, you'll instantly unlock the Andy Fangerson Outfit — he bears his fangs with both a LEGO Style and a Fortnite Style! Heads-up! The Brick or Treat LEGO Pass will be available to progress in until December 10, 2024, at 2 AM ET. Its free rewards, premium rewards, and Andy Fangerson Outfit reward are not exclusive to the Pass, as you may be able to purchase them in the Fortnite Shop at a later date.

Halloween Town!

Open the door to the world of Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas with the Halloween Town Hall Bundle, entering the Shop with v31.40! Available for 1,800 V-Bucks, it comes packed with a Build and 3 Decor Bundles:

Halloween Town Hall Build (Available for 1,000 V-Bucks individually)

Halloween Town Library Decor Bundle (Available for 600 V-Bucks individually)

Halloween Town Home Decor Bundle (Available for 500 V-Bucks individually)

Halloween Town Meeting Decor Bundle (Available for 400 V-Bucks individually)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!