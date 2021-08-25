LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

WB Games and TT Games revealed a new gameplay trailer today for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga during Gamescom 2021. The ever continuing wait for this game keeps on going as we got to see more of the gameplay and how the old and new will clash together in the mechanics, while also getting a chance to see how the game will play out over time as you go episode by episode. It's pretty cool to watch, especially if you've been a fan of the series over the years. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom along with new screenshots of some familiar characters and scenes, as we have to wait until March 2022 for it to come out.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes. The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine. Players will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures. From the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss to the vibrant, city-covered planet Coruscant, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is yours to discover and play in.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer 2 (https://youtu.be/fTZdCYKkzUc)