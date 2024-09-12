Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Let’s Sing 2025, Voxler

Let's Sing 2025 Releases New Info & Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Let’s Sing 2025, along with a ton of new notes for the game, as we wait until its November release

Article Summary Let's Sing 2025 boasts a highly curated mix of international hits and local favorites for an unforgettable karaoke experience.

Revamped game modes include Classic, Feat, and an engaging new Career Mode story for aspiring global superstars.

Seasonal events, global leaderboards, and a VIP Pass offer exclusive songs and rewards to enhance your singing journey.

Enjoy karaoke with friends locally or online, customize avatars, and use the companion app to turn your phone into a mic.

Plaion and developer Voxler has released several new details about the upcoming release of Let's Sing 2025, along with a teaser trailer showing off a little of the game. The teaser is a whole 25 seconds long and gives a brief overview of things, but it doesn't really dive as deep into the info about it as the notes they released below. Enjoy reading up on it, as the game will be released for PC and consoles on November 5, 2024.

Let's Sing 2025

This year's edition offers more than ever before, with an original narrated career adventure, new and improved gameplay, and exciting seasonal events to showcase your singing skills all year round. Most importantly, Let's Sing 2025 features the franchise's most extensive catalog of songs to date for aspiring vocalists to master. Let's Sing 2025 is designed to suit every playstyle and singing skill level, offering a wealth of solo, local, and online multiplayer game modes. Whether you're perfecting high notes in Classic Mode, singing with friends in Feat Mode, chasing global stardom in Career Mode, or challenging fellow karaoke enthusiasts worldwide at the Let's Sing Music Awards, Let's Sing 2025 will get everyone on the mic and make it a karaoke party to remember.

Brand new playlist: A carefully curated mix of international chart-toppers and local favorites designed to deliver an unforgettable karaoke experience.

Refreshed and improved Classic and Feat Modes: Let's Sing's most popular game modes have been significantly enhanced with a better UI offering easier readability. Plus, the fan-favorite video clip has returned.

Party with friends in local and online multiplayer: A timeless karaoke experience where everyone can channel their favorite artist and sing their heart out with family and friends.

Experience a new career mode story: Back by popular demand, this year's adventure has been revamped with a new story and format to captivate aspiring singers, taking them on an unforgettable journey from musical obscurity to global superstardom.

Let's Sing Music Awards: Own the stage in all-new seasonal in-game events to climb the Let's Sing 2025 global leaderboard, earn exclusive rewards, and achieve karaoke kudos.

VIP Pass: A must-have all-new VIP Pass for 2025 that includes over 150 extra songs at launch, adds further songs to the catalog throughout the year, and grants access to VIP-only performance stages and seasonal events. The VIP Pass is available to everyone for free for one month. If players sign up for PROS, this is extended to two months.

this is extended to two months. Let's Sing Fest: Add some friendly competition with this returning crowd-favorite online multiplayer mode. Compete against others on the Local Stage by singing the same songs to top the leaderboard. Those with a VIP Pass can access the Main Stage to take on other VIPs from around the world.

Let's Sing Showtime: A weekly open-to-all event allowing everyone to take to the Main Stage, with an hour of access to every song in the VIP catalog.

Companion app: No mic? No problem. Everyone can enjoy the karaoke party simply by downloading the free companion app and turning a smartphone into a mic.

Avatar customization: Create a charismatic and colorful avatar that reflects your personality and style.

