Everything Revealed About The Nintendo Switch 2 Today

Nintendo held a new Nintendo Direct today, this one focusing on everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2, arriving in June

Article Summary Nintendo Switch 2 debuts, featuring bigger screen, improved performance, and enhanced game compatibility.

New Joy-Con features include GameChat and Game Share for improved player communication and collaboration.

Switch 2 supports a variety of popular titles and introduces new games, expanding the gaming library.

Old games playable on Switch 2, but new Express micro-SD cards required for transfers from original Switch.

Nintendo held one of the most anticipated Nintendo Direct livestreams in recent memory this morning, providing details of what's happening with the Nintendo Switch 2. The company kicked the show off with a bang and revealed Mario Kart World, the first new console game in the series in over a decade. The mysterious C-Button on the new joy-cons was revealed to be for GameChat, which finally provides an in-game chat and menu so Switch players can finally talk to each other without a secondary app or source, including a camera accessory if you want to be on cam with each other. The Switch 2 will also come with Game Share, as multiple players can play the same game together (up to three additional players), but only compatible games (i.e. Nintendo-owned properties).

The Nintendo Switch 2 system will be bigger at 7.9", with a 1080p screen at 120 FPS and HDR support. The joysticks attach with powerful magnets that can be released with a button press. Speaking of buttons, all of them have been given a size increase. Both joysticks can also act as a mouse with games that use this function, as well as a built-in mic with audio-cancelling tech and surround sound. Two USB-C ports have been added for greater accessibility, plus there is a built-in fan to keep the console cool. The memory was upgraded to 256GB, which is a vast improvement over the 32GB from the first Switch, but it will probably still have a storage option for micro-SD. As already revealed, the Switch 2 will be able to play all Switch 1 games. The game card is the same as the original, with faster data reading speeds, and will be colored red to remind you it's for the new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour was revealed as the second game for the console, which is basically one giant tutorial on how to use the portable console. One thing that will anger many fans is that you can no longer use regular MicroSD cards; you have to use Express micro-SD cards because of the processor used to read and play games. This means you will not be able to transfer games from the original over or use any of the cards you have bought for the original. You'll have to buy Express versions and make transfers on your own to get them over to the Switch 2 if you're not keen on using cloud services. This will upset a lot of players who have bought 1TB storage cards to store their library, which will be playable on the new console, but will require a new card.

We learned more games will come to Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Switch 2, as well as new versions of both the Legend Of Zelda games for the first Switch will be released for the Switch 2 that utilizes the tech in the console. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will also get an upgrade with new things to do. Metroid Prime 4 will also have a Switch 2 version that allows Mouse controls for dedicated FPS players. Looks like the start of several re-releases for the Switch 2 from the first one. A new game called Drag X Drive was revealed, which looks like robo-wheelchair basketball and honestly reminded us of when ARMS was revealed for the first Switch.

We learned Koei Tecmo is working with Nintendo on a new Zelda title where you go back in time with Princess Zelda and other characters to fight a great war in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. The team is finally adding the GameCube to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for old-school gamers who buy the subscription, as they revealed multiple titles coming to the library. (Plus, a new controller to match.) The last two Nintendo game announcements were a new Kirby title called Kirby Air Riders, a sequel to Kirby Air Ride from the GameCube; and Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand new 3D open-world game featuring DK in an all-new adventure, arriving in July!

We also got several game reveals from third-party companies coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Hades II, Street Fighter 6, Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, Split Fiction, Madden NFL, EA Sports FC, Hogwarts Legacy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, Hitman World of Assassination, the new James Bond game IO is working on, Bravely Default: Final Fairy, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, Deltarune (which we learned will arrive on launch day), Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, WWE 2K, NBA 2K, Survival Kids Enter The Gungeon 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Duskbloods, and many more!

You can check out the entire video from the livestream above to see everything we talked about here. The one item that was NOT talked about was the price point, which was revealed in a press release sent out AFTER the presentation, confirming the price to be $449.99. If you want the Mario Kart World bundle version, that will run you $699.99! (Yes, the tariffs being levied against China and its manufacturing of electronic parts by the United States government just screwed over your hopes of paying for a Nintendo Switch 2 on the cheap.) The console will be released on June 5, 2025, as we expect more details to emerge over the next two months.

