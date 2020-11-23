Liberated: Enhanced Edition Has Been Announced For Nintendo Switch

Walkabout Games and Atomic Wolf revealed today that they will be releasing Liberated: Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch next month. Although they called it an Enhanced Edition, they failed to really describe what about the game was actually enhanced. All we do know is that pre-orders have officially started for the game and it will be released for the Switch on December 3rd. Until they actually reveal what's so enhanced about this one, you can check out the trailer below and get a sense of what it's like running for your life in a black and white comic book.

Jump into a playable comic book. Hear the turning pages rustle. Sense the smell of printing ink on a shiny paper. And then literally… GO INSIDE! Immerse yourself into a dark, rain-soaked city and take control over the characters. Just watch out not to papercut your fingers! Unravel a cyberpunk story rooted in pop culture, paying homage to tv shows like Black Mirror or Mr. Robot and 90's cult movies such as Matrix and Fight Club. Uncover a dystopian near-future, where human rights are dying away and governments together with evil corporations trace your every move and shape the way you think. Jump, sneak, solve puzzles, shoot and kill. Liberated is an action-adventure side scroller combined with playable graphic novel. The comic book scenes are intertwined with purely arcade stages where the ultimate rule of thumb says: if it doesn't kill you… it gets killed. Witness a gorgeously hand-drawn visual tour de force reminiscent of Frank Miller's and Will Eisner's graphic novels, drawing aesthetic influences from the classic 40's and 50's noir movies. Let the interplay of light & shadow dazzle you and leave you breathless.