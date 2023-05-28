Lies Of P Releases Two New Behind-The-Scenes Video Check out the latest videos for the game Lies Of P as we get a better look at the work Neowiz and Round 8 Games are doing for it.

Neowiz released a pair of new videos this past week for their upcoming game Lies Of P, as they and developer Round 8 Studio give a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development. The game provides over ten minutes of footage as they chat with Project Director Ji Won Choi and Art Director Chang Kyu Noh, as they guide you through this alternative look at the tale of Pinnochio with different views of the story, the characters, the tone, art direction, and more. Meanwhile, the second video goes more in-depth over the voice acting as Allegra Marland (Elden Ring, The Crown) shares a better look into her character Sophia. We got both videos for you below as the game will be released this August.

"In the behind-the-scenes video, Choi and Roh give insight into the meticulous designs of the cast and game world, their inspirations for creating the game, and more in a Q&A style. In the video interview with Marland, she provides a detailed look at Sophia and how she helped bring the mysterious character to life. Sophia is unique in that she gained time manipulation abilities after awakening the true powers of Ergo, and Marland goes on to describe some of her favorite lines and how she views the character in the context of the story."

"Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Souls-like game set in the dark, Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat. Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally become human. Lies of P presents an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat and character customization systems, and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes. Just remember: in a world filled with lies, no one can be trusted…"

