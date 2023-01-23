Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch players now have the chance to own the complete Life Is Strange 2 collection as Square Enix will release it in February.

Square Enix revealed today that they will be releasing Life Is Strange 2 for the Nintendo Switch, bringing the full game over to the console. Along with DON'T NOD Studios, this is basically every single chapter rolled into a single game, complete with all of the content updates and more so that you're not waiting for new items to come your way. The game is currently up for pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop as well as on Square Enix's website, as the game will be released on February 2nd, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game drops in about a week and a half.

"Life Is Strange 2 is a narrative adventure in which your decisions influence both the game's story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel's telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel's safety, shelter, and well-being – but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico. Experience life on the road and the new, interesting, and sometimes dangerous people and situations you encounter when you step off the beaten path. Join the Diaz brothers for the journey of a lifetime on Nintendo Switch– the choices you make along this trip will define them forever."

• Award-winning storytelling and performances.

• Daniel is always learning from Sean – and what you teach him has far-reaching consequences.

• Stunning visuals and hand-painted textures.

• Emotive original soundtrack from Jonathan Morali, composer of the original Life is Strange – plus licensed tracks from Phoenix, The Streets, Bloc Party, First Aid Kit, and more.