Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Reveals Final Fantasy VII Pack

In one of the ultimate acts of synergy, Square Enix made a new outfits pack for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure featuring Final Fantasy VII

Article Summary Square Enix brings Final Fantasy VII outfits to Life Is Strange: Double Exposure in a new crossover pack.

Outfit pack includes five themed sets: Moogle, Chocobo, Cactuar, Bomb, and Tonberry, enhancing Max's wardrobe.

Available only in the Ultimate Edition, releasing the same day as the Standard Edition on October 29, 2024.

Max can Shift between parallel timelines to solve and prevent her friend Safi's murder in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

Square Enix has decided to cross two games together for a new outfit pack as Life Is Strange: Double Exposure got some new Final Fantasy VII-inspired gear. Working with Deck Nine, the two companies have come together to give the main character, Max, some new outfits that will make you feel like you're in a world where the classic title exists. There are five different outfits to pick from the pack. As you can see here with the Moogle one, they allow you to give the character a bit of a gamer personality. The pack will be available in the Ultimate Edition version of the game, which will come out the same day as the Standard Edition on October 29, 2024. You can read more about the outfits and the game itself below

Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack

Even during a supernatural murder mystery, there's always time for fashion, especially when it takes inspiration from the unforgettable Final Fantasy VII saga! The Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack contains the Moogle coat with a sculpted beanie and four indoor outfits themed around monstrous allies and fearsome foes: Chocobo, Cactuar, Bomb, and Tonberry. Each Outfit Pack lets you change up Max's look with one new outfit available for Max to wear in each chapter of the story.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend Safi dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she's not used in years… but instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

