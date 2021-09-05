Life Is Strange: True Colors Adds Twitch Voting To The Mix

Square Enix has added a brand new Twitch extension into Life Is Strange: True Colors as you can now participate in the game if the streamer wants. Like a lot of extensions other games have put in, you'll have two options to choose from when playing the game live on the platform. You can either have democracy by letting people vote and see which way the majority would play, but still be in control. Or you can let them have full access to certain decisions with autonomy and pick what happens regardless of how you feel and just roll with it. You can read more about it below as the game will be released September 10th, 2021.

Crowd Choice gets viewers more deeply involved in your game, allowing them to vote on nail-biting decisions and crucial choices, live, as the game is played. All your viewers need to do is activate the extension and go! It's quick and simple for Twitch Broadcasters, too: connect your Square Enix Members account to a supported game, like Life Is Strange: True Colors, start streaming, and turn on Crowd Choice mode from the 'Live Stream' menu in the game's Settings. Crowd Choice offers two ways to check the wisdom of the crowd, with the broadcaster under full control of the options and poll timing. Will you choose Full Democracy – where the wisdom of the crowd automatically decides all major choices – or Suggestion, where you can take the pulse of your viewers… before deciding to do something completely different? Crowd Choice offers a great opportunity to replay narrative games like Life Is Strange: True Colors in a fresh and unpredictable way. Activate the Square Enix Crowd Choice extension to get involved with a broadcaster's game. Vote live on the in-game choices to influence every major decision, help shape the narrative, and make your mark on the story!