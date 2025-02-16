Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Green Tile Digital, Locomoto

Life-Sim Adventure Title Locomoto To Arrive In 2025

Become the conductor of a cozy little train, as the new life simulator title Locomoto will be released on PC via Steam sometime in 2025

Article Summary Locomoto, a cozy life-sim, lets you be a train conductor in a charming, colorful world.

Customize trains and characters, crafting furniture and expanding your train's capacity.

Engage with passengers, complete tasks to earn rewards, and learn their stories.

Enjoy stunning landscapes with lo-fi beats and part of the Steam Next Fest.

Indie game developer Green Tile Digital and publisher Amplifier Studios revealed their new life simulator game Locomoto will arrive sometime in 2025. The game was originally announced a couple of months ago during one of the Wholesome Games' showcases; the game will have you playing a conductor who tries to make their train the best one possible and invite passengers on board to get them where they need to go. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a demo available right now on Steam, and will be a part of Steam Next Fest.

Locomoto

Locomoto is a cozy, life-sim adventure train game where you are the conductor! Customise, manage, and expand your train, as well as tend to your colorful, furry passengers. Board your train and embark on a journey through beautiful landscapes, all while enjoying the soft, lo-fi beats of an extensive original soundtrack. Customize your train by decorating your wagons with furniture in different styles! Craft the furniture you need using resources scoured around the world. Using different resources to influence the colors of your crafted item.

Expand your train by adding more wagons, allowing more passengers to ride along! Customize your look! Choose between a great variety of animal-like features and colors, then play around with an assorted collection of clothes that you collect throughout your journey to express yourself further! Explore, interact, and engage with unique characters. Help them with their requests to gain rewards of clothes, resources, and crafting blueprints. As you befriend them, learn more about their personalities and struggles within the world.

Ensure your passengers have the best journey possible.

Invite passengers to board your train and help them reach their destinations.

Serve your passengers to make sure they're having a comfortable journey.

Tend to your train and prepare it for the next journey.

