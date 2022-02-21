My Friendly Neighborhood Gets A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

DreadXP has launched a new free demo for their game My Friendly Neighborhood, which will be available all throughout Steam Next Fest. The game will have you in an old television station where they used to film a kid's show, as you try to repair parts of it to escape while being stalked by the puppets that remained. It looks horrifying in a good way as it's basically what would happen if the set of Sesame Street decided to come after you. You can check out more about the game below as the demo is live at the link bove.

My Friendly Neighborhood puts players into the work-boots of Gordon, a repairman tasked with shutting down the sudden broadcast of a canceled children's' TV show called The Friendly Neighborhood. Back in the day, The Friendly Neighborhood lit up TV screens and the smiling faces of children all across the world. Fans loved the show's colorful cast of kooky puppet pals who took them on educational adventures and delighted them with fun games. But the show's popularity waned over time, and the studio had to ultimately shut its doors. Then, one night years later, the show suddenly reappears for a surprise encore… are those puppets eating each other!?

Gordon is stuck in the studio's basement and is given friendly (?) advice by Ricky the Sock that leads Gordon on the search for an old, possibly broken, elevator. Players must explore the basement, juggle ammo limitations, strategically tape not-so-friendly neighbors to the ground, and avoid a very grumpy puppet named Ray. Featuring a mix of action and adventure, My Friendly Neighborhood is the perfect game for horror fans looking for solid scares rather than gore. Sure, there might not be any dismemberment or decapitations, but that just means the puppets don't stay down for good.