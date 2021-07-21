Shiny Dialga & Palkia Confirmed For Pokémon GO In Ultra Unlock 2021

It's finally happening. Shiny Dialga and Palkia have been confirmed for Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the details for the first two parts of their three-part Ultra Unlock 2021 event set to begin this Friday. Here's everything we can expect from Parts One and Two.

Ultra Unlock Part One: Time

Runs from Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

Dialga will be the Tier Five raid boss and will have, after a long delay, its Shiny release in Pokémon GO. Outside of single-day appearances during GO Fest 2020 and 2021, this is the first time that Dialga has had a major feature in raids since early 2019.

Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon, and Shiny Unown U will be released for the first time.

Tier Three raids will feature Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk.

Tier One raids will feature Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will be appearing in one-star raids.

Wild spawns: Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, and more.

7 KM Gift Eggs: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon. This harkens back to the post-Valentine's Day Fossil feature in raids back in 2020.

Timed Research will offer encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon!

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space

Runs from Friday, August 6th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

Palkia will be the Tier Five raid boss and will, like Dialga, get its Shiny release.

Shiny Heracross will be released in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be featured in Tier Three raids appearing globally, making the first full event featuring Heracross spawning out of region.

Tier Three raids will include Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. Kangaskhan will be available globally.

Tier One raids will feature Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids.

Wild spawns include Clefairy, Munna, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Elgyem, Heatmor, Durant, and more.

7 KM Gift Eggs will focus on regional Pokémon popping out of their locked regions, including West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Heatmor, and Durant.

Timed Research will offer encounters with event-themed Pokémon!