Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Central, Sonic Dash, Sonic Dream Team, Sonic Forces, Sonic Racing, Sonic Rumble, Sonic X Shadow Generations

Several Announcements Made During Fourth Annual Sonic Central

SEGA took time this morning to hold their fourth annual Sonic Central event, showcasing several announcements tied to Sonic the Hedgehog

Article Summary SEGA reveals new details on Sonic x Shadow Generations, with an action-packed story trailer and exclusive pre-orders.

Sonic Rumble, a new mobile party game, will let players race, collect rings, and unlock new cosmetics this winter.

Sonic Dash, Sonic Dash+, and Sonic Forces will introduce new characters like Valhalla Surge and Oni Mephiles this year.

Sonic Racing receives updates, introducing Time Trial mode and new character styles like Rockstar Rouge and DJ Vector.

SEGA held their fourth annual Sonic Central event, revealing a number of details about games from or tied to the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. Aside from obviously showing off Sonic x Shadow Generations coming out this October, the team went over content for Sonic Rumble, Sonic Dream Team, Sonic Racing, and more. We have more notes about what was talked about by the team, as well as the video from the livestream above.

Sonic Central 2024

Sonic x Shadow Generations – The Sonic Team introduced a ton of new details ahead of the launch for the highly anticipated Sonic x Shadow Generations this fall. A new story trailer was unveiled that featured a new look at the story of Shadow's standalone campaign. Fans also got an action-packed teaser for the upcoming prologue animations, as well as more details about the physical pre-order incentive, Gerald Robotnik's Journal, via a fun early 2000s-inspired commercial. Lastly, fans can also pre-order the Limited Run Games Collector's Edition until October 6, 2024, and get an exclusive Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast statue, along with a variety of other collector's items.

The Sonic Team introduced a ton of new details ahead of the launch for the highly anticipated Sonic x Shadow Generations this fall. A new story trailer was unveiled that featured a new look at the story of Shadow's standalone campaign. Fans also got an action-packed teaser for the upcoming prologue animations, as well as more details about the physical pre-order incentive, Gerald Robotnik's Journal, via a fun early 2000s-inspired commercial. Lastly, fans can also pre-order the Limited Run Games Collector's Edition until October 6, 2024, and get an exclusive Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast statue, along with a variety of other collector's items. Sonic Rumble – Get ready for the all-new mobile Sonic party game, Sonic Rumble, coming this winter to both mobile and PC! Play with up to 32 friends and face new challenges, race through the various stages, and collect rings to win and unlock a huge selection of cosmetic collectibles.

Get ready for the all-new mobile Sonic party game, Sonic Rumble, coming this winter to both mobile and PC! Play with up to 32 friends and face new challenges, race through the various stages, and collect rings to win and unlock a huge selection of cosmetic collectibles. Sonic Dash, Sonic Dash+, and Sonic Forces – New characters are joining the excitement! A new Challenger, Valhalla Surge, can throw multiple axes and shock all opponents who get in the way of her protective boost. Players can unlock her today! Coming later this year, fans can expect more new characters, including the mysterious Oni Mephiles, the fearless Warrior Shadow, and the delightful Dulce Amy.

New characters are joining the excitement! A new Challenger, Valhalla Surge, can throw multiple axes and shock all opponents who get in the way of her protective boost. Players can unlock her today! Coming later this year, fans can expect more new characters, including the mysterious Oni Mephiles, the fearless Warrior Shadow, and the delightful Dulce Amy. Sonic Dream Team – Since the launch of Sonic Dream Team in 2023, there have been many new updates added for fans to explore. New boss missions, new collectibles, an entire new Zone, and a special end-game stage designed to challenge players' skills! Stay tuned for additional updates, fresh content, and a new playable character later this year!

Since the launch of Sonic Dream Team in 2023, there have been many new updates added for fans to explore. New boss missions, new collectibles, an entire new Zone, and a special end-game stage designed to challenge players' skills! Stay tuned for additional updates, fresh content, and a new playable character later this year! Sonic Racing – Racers, on your marks! Sonic Racing has a ton of new updates! Time Trial mode, where players can test their need for speed and unlock the brand-new Rockstar Rouge and DJ Vector character styles. More updates are on the way, including Popstar Amy!

Racers, on your marks! Sonic Racing has a ton of new updates! Time Trial mode, where players can test their need for speed and unlock the brand-new Rockstar Rouge and DJ Vector character styles. More updates are on the way, including Popstar Amy! Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Calling all Super Monkey Ball fans! Get ready to go bananas with the new Shadow the Hedgehog costume available now as part of the SEGA Costume Pack, available for purchase on Nintendo eShop. As an added bonus, to celebrate Sonic x Shadow Generations, players can also customize their monkeys with Sonic and Shadow-themed monkey balls, available as free downloads on Nintendo eShop!

Calling all Super Monkey Ball fans! Get ready to go bananas with the new Shadow the Hedgehog costume available now as part of the SEGA Costume Pack, available for purchase on Nintendo eShop. As an added bonus, to celebrate Sonic x Shadow Generations, players can also customize their monkeys with Sonic and Shadow-themed monkey balls, available as free downloads on Nintendo eShop! Two Point Museum – Two Point Museum will have a Sonic and Shadow-themed pre-order incentive for a limited time only, available before launch on March 4, 2025! From unique gift shop items to outfits, interactive displays, and decorations, players can design their museum areas to be completely Sonic the Hedgehog-themed. Gotta go fast!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!