Light-Hearted Sci-Fi Strategy Game Solar Gardens Revealed

Darrington Press has a brand new board game on the way, as we're getting a sci-fi title with some laughs called Solar Gardens

Article Summary Discover the future of gardening with Solar Gardens, a new sci-fi strategy game from Darrington Press.

Use tile placement to build and manage a thriving rooftop garden, balancing resources and bonuses.

Designed for 2-5 players, sessions last 30-45 minutes, ideal for game nights and family gatherings.

Featuring solarpunk artwork, explore a world where technology and nature thrive harmoniously.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has revealed a new tabletop title on the way called Solar Gardens. The game puts you in the future of Earth, where gardening and using natural resources have become a major aspect of everyday life. Using a tile resource system, you will compete with other designers to create the best garden possible but will be slightly fighting for all of the resources and ground needed to make those projects happen. The game has no official release date; it is only known that it will be out sometime this Summer for $50. We have more details about the game itself for you below.

Solar Gardens

In Solar Gardens, players take turns placing square tiles to build a thriving rooftop garden, strategically managing resources and placement bonuses to maximize efficiency and beauty. Each tile represents a key element—lush greenery, water filtration systems, animal habitats, walking paths, solar panels, wind turbines, plant beds, rainwater collectors and decorative features—all of which influence the overall ecosystem and score. Thoughtful placement is key, as synergies between tiles enhance growth, biodiversity, and green power generation, rewarding both strategic and creative play. By the game's end, players will have crafted a unique rooftop oasis, whether a tranquil meditation retreat, a vibrant urban farm, or a cutting-edge solar-powered ecosystem. Every playthrough presents new challenges and opportunities, encouraging both competitive and casual players to experiment with different strategies.

Designed for two to five players, Solar Gardens is easy to learn, yet full of depth for those who love strategy, making it perfect for game nights, casual play, and family gatherings. With games lasting 30 to 45 minutes, players can quickly immerse themselves in the world and develop their own approach—whether aiming for the highest score through careful strategy, or simply crafting a stunning rooftop retreat. Solar Gardens, developed by Eric Slauson (MonsDRAWsity) and designed by Alex Cutler, featuring stunning solar-punk-inspired artwork by Daniel Clarke, transports players to a future where technology and nature thrive together in harmony. Every decision, every tile placed, is a step toward a hopeful, thriving future.

