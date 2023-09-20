Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Like A Dragon, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, RGG Studio

Like A Dragon Direct Reveals New Info Ahead Of 2023 Tokyo Game Show

SEGA held a special Like A Dragon Direct livestream overnight, revealing more info on the two games featured at the 2023 Tokyo Games Show.

SEGA and RGG Studio decided to hold a special Like A Dragon Direct livestream from Japan overnight before heading into the 2023 Tokyo Game Show. During that stream, we got updates on the two titles they have coming up in the franchise. Among the trailers and information we have below, we now know that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch on November 9, 2023, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will launch on January 26, 2024. Both games will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. Enjoy the info and livestream below!

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality-of-life refinements, and improved gameplay favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively. Experience all that Honolulu has to offer with a variety of activities across the city. Take scenic photos in Sicko Snap, help Ichiban make some cash in Crazy Delivery, inspired by the SEGA classic Crazy Taxi – and many more. Famed badass Danny Trejo is cast as the voice of Dwight, leader of the Barracudas, who supervises the largest counterfeit goods market in the world aided by his sharp sense of business and even sharper machete. Actor, director, producer, and activist Daniel Dae Kim is cast as the voice of Masataka Ebina, a ruthless captain of a yakuza syndicate.

Preorders are now live for physical and all digital editions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Preorders include the Hero's Booster Pack, which will help players level up faster, along with a Special Job Set that includes the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Atlanta-based hip hop artist J.I.D and Japanese musician Yojiro Noda partner with SEGA to create "Katatoki," the theme song for this game. J.I.D is riding high off the release of 2022's acclaimed The Forever Story, which saw the rising star collaborating with hip-hop giants including Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and more. Yojiro is the lead singer of Radwimps, who did the theme song from the anime blockbuster Your Name.

