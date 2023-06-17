Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Like A Dragon, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, sega

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Get a better look at SEGA's two new games, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

SEGA revealed brand new images and footage from both Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Both of the games were revealed last week during Summer Game Fest, watch one branching off from a different point in the Yakuza storyline and basically serving as sequels. While we got to see trailers for both, one extensive and one short-and-sweet, we got a far better look during RGG Summit Summer 2023, which we have the footage for you below.

"There is a mysterious container ship located in Osaka Bay. At its center is a cage where your fighting skills will be put to the test. You might be the strongest so far, but three new legendary yakuza fighters just entered the arena! Can you leave the cage victorious? Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename "Joryu," Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name."

"Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu's unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies and then send them flying. Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies. Whether you're brawling in the secret Battle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama."

