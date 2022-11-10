Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $114.51 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $57.02 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $55.15 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $36.33 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $34.54 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $33.21 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $26.41 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.60 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $24.57 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $24.46 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $22.08 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $19.08 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $17.84 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $16.73 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $15.50

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.81 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $28.04 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $11.95 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $9.98 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $9.98

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin was relatively steady this past month with a few of the Alternate Arts, including the chase card of Machamp V Alt Art, increasing slightly in value. Observing both this set and others shows a lack of interest in Gold Secret Rare VSTARs compared to the card style that they replaced, which was the Gold Shiny Secret Rares that were included in cards during the first two years of the Sword & Shield era.