Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Drops Bucket List Story Trailer

SEGA has a new trailer out for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth as they go over more of the story and the bucket list you have.

Kiryu faces cancer in a poignant twist, prompting a quest to fulfill his final wishes before it's too late.

The game features dynamic RPG combat with strategic freedom of movement and activities across Honolulu.

Join Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an epic journey that spans from Japan to the allure of Hawaii.

SEGA has released a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth as they go more in-depth into the story by exploring your bucket list. In this new trailer, we learn that Kazuma Kiryu has cancer, which will play a pivotal part in the story as he has decided to make a bucket list of items to take care of before he passes away. The trailer is one of the more sobering things we've seen from the game ever since it was announced, leaving out more of the humor and getting straight to the things that matter most. Will he be able to take care of everything on the list before he passes? Enjoy the new trailer down at the bottom, as the game is still set to be released on January 26, 2024.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality-of-life refinements, and improved gameplay, favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively. Experience all that Honolulu has to offer with a variety of activities across the city. Take scenic photos in Sicko Snap, help Ichiban make some cash in Crazy Delivery, inspired by the SEGA classic Crazy Taxi – and many more. Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who's no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

