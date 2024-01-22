Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Releases The Opening Movie

Ahead of the game's release, SEGA has published the opening movie for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth to hype the game up.

SEGA has dropped a new video this week for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as players can now get a better look at the game's opening movie. The intro is pretty simplistic as it gives a brief introduction to the characters and the setting of the latest game, while also running down all of the voice actors who have taken part in bringing this latest entry in the Yakuza franchise to life. You basically get a tour of the town, your home, local shops, numerous characters within the city, and more. It's probably not what some of you were expecting to see, but this isn't really the typical game in the series, so it's all cool as far as we're concerned. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on January 26, 2024.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality-of-life refinements, and improved gameplay, favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively. Experience all that Honolulu has to offer with a variety of activities across the city. Take scenic photos in Sicko Snap, help Ichiban make some cash in Crazy Delivery, inspired by the SEGA classic Crazy Taxi – and many more.

Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who's no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

