Like A Dragon: Ishin! Unveils New Blade Of Vengeance Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Like A Dragon: Ishin! as SEGA and RGG Studio show off the Blade Of Vengeance video.

SEGA and RGG Studio have released a brand new trailer for Like A Dragon: Ishin! as they have unveiled the Blade Of Vengeance trailer. This particular trailer goes deeper into the game's story, as you are given a pretty hefty glimpse at the road ahead for the main character, Sakamoto Ryoma. You must deal with the consequences of being framed for the murder of your mentor. You will have to embark on a new journey with new friends, deal with bitter foes, and battle through a samurai's fight for justice. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on February 21st, 2023.

"1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like A Dragon could produce."

Over the top action and diverse weaponry: Engage in visceral combat that combines feudal-era firearms and swords as players switch between four different combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer and Brawler. A deep roster of varied weaponry marks the historic transition between classic sword fighting and modern armed warfare as players train and upgrade skills to unlock even more powerful abilities.

Engage in visceral combat that combines feudal-era firearms and swords as players switch between four different combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer and Brawler. A deep roster of varied weaponry marks the historic transition between classic sword fighting and modern armed warfare as players train and upgrade skills to unlock even more powerful abilities. Historical samurai epic: An optional in-game glossary supplements context to the historical basis of the people, places, and events featured within Like A Dragon: Ishin!

An optional in-game glossary supplements context to the historical basis of the people, places, and events featured within Like A Dragon: Ishin! Old meets new: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 Japan-exclusive predecessor with localization support, all-new content, exquisitely remastered graphics, and enhanced capabilities for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 4.