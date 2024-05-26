Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: The Final Shape, KontrolFreek

Limited-Edition Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collection Revealed

Check out all of the items coming to the limited-edition Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collection, all coming out this June.

Article Summary SteelSeries & KontrolFreek team with Bungie for Destiny 2 gear.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape themed accessories launch in June.

In-game items included with Arctis Nova 7 & other gear.

Enhance gameplay with themed headsets, mousepads & keycaps.

SteelSeries, KontrolFreek, and Bungie showed off a new set of items coming out soon as part of the limited-edition Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collection. As you can see from the image here, the companies have all teamed up to bring a set of gaming accessories tied to the next expansion to light, giving you multiple opportunities to show off your personal love for the game at home. We have the details on all of them below as they will start hitting the shops and marketplace next month ahead of the content release.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collection

Arctis Nova 7 | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition Bundle – The award-winning Arctis Nova Series headsets are donned with custom Destiny 2: The Final Shape-themed speaker plates and headband, for the ultimate immersion into the Destiny universe. Gamers will experience masterful sound from rare-earth metal Neodymium Magnetic Drivers and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast-charge function, bringing 6 hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions. (Available in PlayStation and Xbox-specific models). The Arctis Nova 7 I Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition Bundle includes these in-game cosmetics: the Viral Celebration emote and Gear Head emblem.

– The award-winning Arctis Nova Series headsets are donned with custom Destiny 2: The Final Shape-themed speaker plates and headband, for the ultimate immersion into the Destiny universe. Gamers will experience masterful sound from rare-earth metal Neodymium Magnetic Drivers and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast-charge function, bringing 6 hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions. (Available in PlayStation and Xbox-specific models). The Arctis Nova 7 I Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition Bundle includes these in-game cosmetics: the Viral Celebration emote and Gear Head emblem. Nova Booster Pack | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Customize the award-winning line of Arctis Nova headsets with a signature design inspired by The Final Shape. Proudly display the themes of Destiny 2 for your next venture and communicate with your fireteam equipped with awesome sound.

– Customize the award-winning line of Arctis Nova headsets with a signature design inspired by The Final Shape. Proudly display the themes of Destiny 2 for your next venture and communicate with your fireteam equipped with awesome sound. QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Transform any battle station into the portal to The Pale Heart with a panoramic QcK Heavy XXL mousepad depicting the visual themes of Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Aim true, enhanced by the legendary, world-renowned QcK material with a high-thread count and never-slip base. The QcK Heavy XXL is the pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style. Durable micro-woven cloth optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm playing surface provide players with maximum control. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

– Transform any battle station into the portal to The Pale Heart with a panoramic QcK Heavy XXL mousepad depicting the visual themes of Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Aim true, enhanced by the legendary, world-renowned QcK material with a high-thread count and never-slip base. The QcK Heavy XXL is the pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style. Durable micro-woven cloth optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm playing surface provide players with maximum control. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros. Artisan Keycap | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Socket this unique Artisan Keycap onto a keyboard and proudly display one of the most recognizable symbols of your epic adventure across the solar system. Each key cap has been crafted into a mold, then cast and hand-painted with an embossed emblem depicting Ghost, a most trusted companion throughout the most perilous journey. The artisan keycap includes a Gear Head emblem, designed especially for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration.

– Socket this unique Artisan Keycap onto a keyboard and proudly display one of the most recognizable symbols of your epic adventure across the solar system. Each key cap has been crafted into a mold, then cast and hand-painted with an embossed emblem depicting Ghost, a most trusted companion throughout the most perilous journey. The artisan keycap includes a Gear Head emblem, designed especially for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration. KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Gamers can control Darkness and Llight with the Destiny 2: The Final Shape Performance Thumbsticks® – Collector's Edition with Portal Case. The first-ever dual-color pair of KontrolFreek Thumbsticks helps players confront oblivion and comes with the limited Portal case and exclusive Gearhead in-game emblem. The laser-etched proprietary rubber design is featured on a black mid-rise left stick adding 5.99 mm of height to an original stock controller for fluid movement and control, while the white high-rise right stick adds 10.26 mm of height for improved precision and aim.

