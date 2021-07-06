TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Bulbasaur Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Bulbasaur cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Bulbasaur picks in the comments below.

We begin with, of course, the Base Set Bulbasaur. This card features artwork from the long-time TCG artist Mitsuhiro Arita. Arita's work is the subject of a new wave of collector appreciation this weekend after a guy who refers to himself as the "king" of Pokémon just because he has an expensive collection suggested that Arita's signature lessens the value of Base Set Charizard due to the card's intrinsic value. While that guy, who I'd never name on this site, has not contributed to the hobby beyond driving up hype and having a terrific collection, Arita's contributions are incalculable.

In Gym Challenge, the second of the two Gym series sets which featured the iconic Gym leaders from the first generation of games (and, for some reason, a Rocket grunt) and their Pokémon, we get a Bulbasaur as drawn by the lead Pokémon artist and designer, Ken Sugimori. The Gym style of cards was so terrific and added a personal touch with the Pokémon, so I can't wait to see it return for a victory lap in Pokémon TCG's upcoming 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations.

Now, we head into the modern era with the special set Shining Legends. This pre-Hidden Fates set saw the return of Shining card, which depicted Shiny Pokémon with textured foil on the actual Pokémon rather than the background artwork. While the gems of the set are the Mewtwo Secret Rare, Shining Mew, Shiny Rayquaza, Shining Jirachi, and Shining Arceus, it cannot be overstated how beautiful the common artwork is, as you can see in this Mizue Bulbasaur.