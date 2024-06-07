Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Dumo Digital, the Texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Adds New Family Member "Hands"

Gun media will be adding a new Family member to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre soon, as you'll be able to play as "Hands" next week.

Article Summary New character "Hands" joins The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game on June 11, 2024.

"Hands" is portrayed by Robert Mukes, enhancing the game's horror experience.

His ability "Ripstall" lets him tamper with in-game machines and traps.

"Hands" can instantly power generators and uses his size to block players.

Gun Media and Sumo Digital have a new character on the way for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as players will soon get a new family member named "Hands." This is basically a hulking brute of a character as Hands is 7 feet tall and 350 lbs, and he has such immense strength that he can rip apart almost anything with his bare hands. The character is played by Robert Mukes of House of 1000 Corpses, just to add to the horror factor of it all. We have more info about the character below and the latest trailer above, as he will be added to the game on June 11, 2024.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Hands

Coming straight from the pages of Kim Henkel's character bible, Hands is a distant cousin to the Slaughter Family, and has now cemented himself as an Uncle to Leatherface. His grisly and violent nature makes him a formidable threat to the roster of Victims in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Hands will change up the gameplay of TSCM even further with his ability, Ripstall. A former gearhead and mechanic, he knows all about different machines of all sizes. His Ripstall ability allows him to forcibly rip out valves and fuses on any map.

Additionally, he can start up the generator or battery nearly instantly if a Victim has been able to turn it off. To coincide with this ability, Hands uses homemade electro traps from old cattle prods that can be placed on barricades, crawlspaces, and other metal objects to booby trap them. When push comes to shove, Hands can always use his sizable body to barge any player who dares to approach him. All these things combined make Hands a great asset to team composition and an amazingly useful character that can forcibly shut down exits, containing the Victims.

