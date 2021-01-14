Little Nightmares 2 Gets A New Trailer & Console Demo

Bandai Namco released a new trailer today for Little Nightmares 2, along with more info on a console demo on the way. First off, the new trailer runs about 90 seconds as it shows off more of the journey that you'll be experiencing, as well as the various dark nightmares within. This particular trailer shows off two new levels with "The Pale City" and "The School", each with its own shades of terror. We also get a chance to see more of the new protagonist Mono and returning character Six, as they take us into different ways that the two manage to plan out their sneaky escapes from a horrifying family dinner, as well as the foreboding classrooms, and mysterious new figures that will haunt your dreams for months to come. The game is still set to be released on February 11th, and before that kicks off, they are releasing a special demo that you can currently try out on PS4 and Xbox One. You can read more about the demo below.

Fans on Nintendo Switch can download the demo and preorder the game on the Nintendo eShop starting today, January 13 at 9:00 AM PST. Further celebrations of Little Nightmares 2 include a console sweepstakes running January 13 – February 11, a giveaway of Little Nightmares (the previous title) on Steam, the launch of the Little Nightmares Comic app, and a new set of branded apparel on the official Bandai Namco Store. Little Nightmares 2 will launch in the Americas on February 11, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles and PC Digital, and later in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade for owners of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version.