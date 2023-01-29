Little Witch Nobeta Scheduled To Hit Consoles This March Idea Factory will be releasing Little Witch Nobeta this March, along with two special editions for you to choose from.

Developers Pupuya Games and Simon Creative, and publisher Idea Factory, revealed that Little Witch Nobeta will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Along with the standard version of the game, there will be a Standard Physical Edition that will run you $50 for both consoles, as well as the Limited Edition, which you see below. The Limited Edition, which is going for $130, comes with a trading card, a pop-up card, a reversible cover of the game, a steel case, a hardcover art book, a Sleeping Nobeta plushies, the original soundtrack on CD, and a Collector's Box to store it all. You can pre-order both of them now as the game will be released on March 7th, 2023.

The little witch Nobeta came to an ancient castle to solve the mystery of where she hails from. After meeting a mysterious black cat, she will learn many magical spells and abilities which will prepare her for the dangers that lie ahead. What secrets are hidden in the depths of the weathered castle?

Better. Faster. Stronger. Witchier. – The castle is full of mighty monsters and even mightier bosses. As you progress, your adversaries will get stronger, so you'll need to as well. Collect Soul Essences from defeated enemies and use them to strengthen your abilities and take down the Crafted Souls!

The castle is full of mighty monsters and even mightier bosses. As you progress, your adversaries will get stronger, so you'll need to as well. Collect Soul Essences from defeated enemies and use them to strengthen your abilities and take down the Crafted Souls! Get Crafty! – The bosses known as Crafted Souls will present a huge challenge, and they won't be easy to take down. You'll need to develop a strategy if you want to beat them. Dodge their attacks at just the right time to take control of the battle.

The bosses known as Crafted Souls will present a huge challenge, and they won't be easy to take down. You'll need to develop a strategy if you want to beat them. Dodge their attacks at just the right time to take control of the battle. Magical Mystery Tour – On your journey, you may find your path blocked. Use your mastery of elemental magics to solve puzzles and unlock new areas of the castle to explore. You may even find some hidden treasure lying around.

On your journey, you may find your path blocked. Use your mastery of elemental magics to solve puzzles and unlock new areas of the castle to explore. You may even find some hidden treasure lying around. The Truth Is In There – Collect items around the castle and learn more about Nobeta's dark and mysterious world.