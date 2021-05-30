Logitech G Announces Partnership With Bubba Wallace

Logitech G announced this week that they have formed a new partnership with NASCAR driver and avid fan, Bubba Wallace. As you might suspect from a deal like this, it's pretty much two-fold as Wallace himself will be donning the company's logo on his gear (as you can see in the image here) as well as on his car, along with doing promotional moments with different kinds of gear from the brand. Meanwhile, Logitech G will become the exclusive partner of simulation products for Wallace, and the Logitech G logo will don the sleeve of his NASCAR Cup Series uniform.

It makes total sense on both ends as Logitech G has been making a bunch of high-performance racing gear for people to play with, giving players who want a genuine racing vibe to experience what it's like driving a car with a real steering wheel and pedals. We're sure somewhere in the near future we're going to be seeing a new model of gear with Wallace in the driver's seat. For now, here are a few quotes from the announcement about the partnership.