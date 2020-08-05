Logitech G Releases The G923 Racing Wheel & Pedals

This morning, Logitech G unveiled the G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, giving you a new racing experience from your own home. The company has made two versions, one for the Xbox One and one for the PS4, both of which will give you as realistic of a feeling for those who are obsessed with driving in racing games as if it were the real deal. The new setup includes dual-clutch launch controls, a closed-loop motor control, a built-in Rev Indicator, TRUEFORCE HD force feedback, 24-point selection dial, on-wheel game controls, and progressive brake controls. All of which was tailor-made for racing games, so no matter what title you pick up, all should be able to use the wheel and pedals. You can read more from the announcement below as the G923 is now on sale for $400.

"A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all," said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. "The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I'm about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition." "For the last few years, we've been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other," said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. "With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we've had try it always walks away with a smile!" Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

– allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke. Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they're hitting redline.

– built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they're hitting redline. On-Wheel Game Controls – game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

– game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips. Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

– featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control. 24-Point Selection Dial – built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.