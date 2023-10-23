Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G, Loupedeck, Streamlabs

Logitech G & Streamlabs Launch New Loupedeck Plug-In

Those of you who happen to use Loupedeck, there's a new plug-in from Logitech G for you to utilize involving Streamlabs.

Logitech G revealed that they have introduced a brand new plug-in for Loupedeck, giving you better access to utilize everything from Streamlabs. According to the team, the new plugin provides creators with easier access to Streamlabs' simple and powerful systems to control their own livestreams as they see fit, with a direct connection and access to the Streamlabs Desktop software. Now, you can much more easily use the device to access photo, video, and audio editing, design, and livestreaming tools in an instant with its programmable button scheme. We have more info from the company below about the plug-in as its now active.

"The Streamlabs Desktop Plugin makes Loupedeck Live and Live S the ultimate external controllers for Streamlabs users. The fine-tuned dials on the Live and Live S allow users to more precisely control Streamlabs audio, while customizable buttons empower users to create their own macro actions, such as posting a greeting in the chat, going live, or switching scenes. Loupedeck's dynamic mode also makes the Live and Live S contextually aware, giving users custom pre-set controls at their fingertips as they switch between programs. With this new plugin, live streamers can do the following things."

Easily set up Scenes, Sources, Audio Sources and Scene Collections, which are automatically populated and organized in the Loupedeck software.

Activate Streamlabs Desktop commands directly from their Loupedeck device.

View the status of their livestream on the Loupedeck device.

Fine-tune livestream audio control in real time with Loupedeck's precise dials.

"For newer live streamers that are working from simpler setups and may only have a single monitor, the Streamlabs plugin makes it easier to access Scenes, Sources, and Scene Collections straight from their Loupedeck devices, freeing up their monitor for views of the gameplay and chats. The Streamlabs Desktop Plugin is natively available on all new Loupedeck devices and is automatically installed with Software Update 5.8, out today. The plugin joins streaming integrations for Twitch and Twitch Studio, OBS, VoiceMeeter, GoXLR, WinAudio, vMix, and more. Attendees of TwitchCon can try out the new plugin at the Logitech booth."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!