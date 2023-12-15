Posted in: Astro Gaming, Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G

Logitech G To Release Astro 50 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Next week, Logitech G will release the latest gaming headset to their Astro line, as the Astro 50 X will come out this Wednesday.

Featuring PlaySync, Pro-G audio driver and HDMI 2.1 Passthru for superior audio and video.

Magnetic dock charging with 24-hour battery life and advanced controls through G Hub & Mobile App.

Compatible with multiple platforms, including Xbox, PS5, and PC, with state-of-the-art connectivity.

Logitech G recently revealed a brand new gaming headset on the way, as they are set to release the Astro 50 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset this Wednesday. This thing has literally been designed to be an overall upgrade to anything you're currently rocking, as the dock connects directly with the PC and gives you the best audio possible out of a wireless headset. They've integrated several improvements compared to others from the Astro line and works with both PC and consoles, so you can swap it to whatever you're currently gaming on. We have more details about it below, as the headset will be released on December 20 for $380.

Logitech G Astro 50 X

PlaySync Simultaneous Multi-System: Xbox + PS5 + PC all at once. Stay connected to all your platforms and tap between them with on-ear controls.

Xbox + PS5 + PC all at once. Stay connected to all your platforms and tap between them with on-ear controls. Pro-G Graphene Audio Driver: Groundbreaking clarity and response for precise audio separation, location, and timing accuracy (40 mm diameter).

Groundbreaking clarity and response for precise audio separation, location, and timing accuracy (40 mm diameter). Pro-Grade Lightspeed Wireless: Ultra high-performance, end-to-end technology for responsive and immersive gaming audio free from wires.

Ultra high-performance, end-to-end technology for responsive and immersive gaming audio free from wires. State-of-the-art HDMI 2.1 Passthru: Delivers Ultra HD resolution for the highest levels of console audio (24 bit) and visual fidelity (4K 120 Hz).

Delivers Ultra HD resolution for the highest levels of console audio (24 bit) and visual fidelity (4K 120 Hz). Full Band High-Resolution 48KHz Microphone: Sound like a pro with the A50 X's high resolution 16 bit 48 kHz full-bandwidth Lightspeed mic that captures much broader spectrums of sound and achieves new levels in wireless boom mic quality.

Sound like a pro with the A50 X's high resolution 16 bit 48 kHz full-bandwidth Lightspeed mic that captures much broader spectrums of sound and achieves new levels in wireless boom mic quality. Wireless Dual-Device Mixing: Hear two devices at once; connect to your console of choice via Lightspeed and chat from your phone using Bluetooth.

Hear two devices at once; connect to your console of choice via Lightspeed and chat from your phone using Bluetooth. 24 Hours of Playtime (at 78 dB): Plenty of life for all-day use that always stays charged; just click A50 X into the magnetic Base Station dock.

Plenty of life for all-day use that always stays charged; just click A50 X into the magnetic Base Station dock. Advanced G Hub & Mobile App Control: Fine-tune your gaming audio experience with 10-band parametric EQ, mic settings, noise reduction, stream output mixing, and more.

Fine-tune your gaming audio experience with 10-band parametric EQ, mic settings, noise reduction, stream output mixing, and more. Heart Of Your Premium Gaming Setup: The new A50 X integrated Base Station features multi-system connectivity, Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth, an integrated LED status info panel, and a click-in magnetic charging cradle, keeping the headset battery topped off and always at the ready.

