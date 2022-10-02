Logitech Unveils Litra Beam Light & Blue Sona Microphone

A couple of new items Logitech revealed recently were the Litra Beam Desktop Light and the Blue Sona Dynamic Microphone. These two items were designed specifically with content creators in mind, giving you a couple of new options for clear audio for broadcasting, and better display for those who are using a camera. The two together provide some nice options for people to stream well, but it'll come down to pricing as to whether or not they want to dive into them. We have more info from Logitech below about both items.

"Logitech Blue Sona is a broadcast-quality active dynamic XLR microphone with an advanced dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule design and built-in preamp for professional-level gaming, streaming, podcasting, and videos. With advanced tech and a creator-first design, Blue Sona takes Blue Microphones' legendary audio quality to the next level.

Dual-Diaphragm Dynamic Capsule: Capture smooth low-end sound and superb detail with two diaphragms, one optimized to capture your voice while the other absorbs unwanted noise and vibrations.

Capture smooth low-end sound and superb detail with two diaphragms, one optimized to capture your voice while the other absorbs unwanted noise and vibrations. Designed For On-Camera Use: Blue Sona's sleek design is available in Graphite and Off-White and features interchangeable windscreens in Red and Graphite so you can customize your look on stream.

Designed To Fit Your Setup: 290-degree swivel mount allows for complete freedom of mic placement, at any angle. (Compass boom arm sold separately)

XLR Connection: XLR connection easily integrates with your audio interface or external mixer for a professional audio setup.

XLR connection easily integrates with your audio interface or external mixer for a professional audio setup. Blue Sound Certified: Blue Sona takes Blue's legendary broadcast sound to the next level with innovative capsule design, built-in ClearAmp preamp, and precisely tuned EQ controls so you can customize your sound."

"Litra Beam is a premium LED streaming key light that enables creators to shape and direct light in all-new creative ways for pro-level streaming. An innovative, adjustable beam design combined with TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with infinite creative possibilities.

Natural, Radiant Look Across All Skin Tones: Logitech's TrueSoftTM technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for pro-level streaming. Have total control and easily create mood and tone by using creative lighting techniques such as Front, Split, Butterfly, and Rembrandt by placing and adjusting one or more Litra Beams in your space.

Infinite Creative Possibilities: Litra Beam's innovative beam design enables you to shape and direct light in unique ways to illuminate your story. A clever 3-way adjustable stand features height, tilt, and rotation combined with 1⁄4-20 mount points for maximum versatility, offering endless positioning flexibility and total control over the look and feel of your content.

The Ultimate Desktop Fit: Litra Beam is USB-powered, making it the perfect light for desktop content creation. Its slim, elegant design goes where other lights can't go, making it easy to achieve professional lighting effects in your unique space.

Fine-Tune Your Look On Camera: Fine tune your pre-stream or mid-stream look with five adjustable brightness and color temp settings (2700K–6500K) – from warm candlelight to cool blue – directly on Litra Beam through stepless adjustment or through Logitech's G HUB software.

Quick Access To Your Favorite Settings: Use Logitech's free G HUB desktop app to control brightness, color temp, on/off, and load/save presets. Use G HUB to independently control one, two or more Litra Beam lights, rename the devices, adjust brightness by percentage values, and color temperature in Kelvins. You can also use the webcam preview tool to help set the best lighting for your space before going live.

Use Logitech's free G HUB desktop app to control brightness, color temp, on/off, and load/save presets. Use G HUB to independently control one, two or more Litra Beam lights, rename the devices, adjust brightness by percentage values, and color temperature in Kelvins. You can also use the webcam preview tool to help set the best lighting for your space before going live. Safe For All-Day Streaming: Litra Beam has cleared the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming."